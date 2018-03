Air Unions Fight To Upend Norwegian Air Permit At DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (February 23, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- Airline unions urged the D.C. Circuit Friday to upend the U.S. Department of Transportation's grant of a foreign air carrier permit to Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Irish subsidiary, arguing all they need for standing for the challenge is market entry by a competitor that allegedly will undercut labor standards.



An attorney for the Air Line Pilots Association International, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the Allied Pilots Association and Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association pushed back in oral arguments against panel assertions that the unions lack standing because...

