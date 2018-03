Broker Sues Barclays For Disclosure Of Premiums Transfers

Law360, London (February 26, 2018, 6:24 PM GMT) -- An insurance brokerage facing legal action over outstanding reinsurance premiums has filed a claim against Barclays Bank PLC in the High Court in London, seeking to get hold of account information connected to the transfer of the missing funds.



Miles Smith Broking Ltd. has applied for a court order requiring the bank to disclose client account information so it can trace reinsurance premiums that are alleged to have been received but not paid on to the reinsurers.



Miles Smith has been threatened with legal proceedings in...

To view the full article, register now.