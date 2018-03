High Court Agrees To Review 9th Circ.'s Age Bias Ruling

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 12:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the Ninth Circuit’s ruling that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act applies to political subdivisions of every size, teeing up a decision that could settle a split among circuits.



The high court granted the Mount Lemmon Fire District’s petition for certiorari concerning the Ninth Circuit’s revival of a lawsuit by two firefighter captains who claimed they were fired by the Arizona fire department because of their age, in violation of the ADEA.



As is customary, the Supreme...

