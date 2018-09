Goodwin-Led Eventbrite's Shares Soar After $230M IPO

Law360 (September 20, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Shares of online ticketing platform Eventbrite Inc., represented by Goodwin Procter LLP, sizzled in their debut Thursday after the venture-backed company priced a $230 million initial public offering at the top...

