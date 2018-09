Law360's Pro Say: Manafort Plea Spells Trouble For Skadden

Law360 (September 21, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has long denied any wrongdoing in its involvement in Paul Manafort's shady lobbying for pro-Russian figures, but the plea deal Manafort struck with prosecutors...

To view the full article, register now.