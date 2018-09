Purdue Pharma Must Face N.H.'s Suit Over Opioid Marketing

Law360 (September 20, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire court has given the state the go-ahead to pursue its claims that Purdue Pharma pushed the opioid OxyContin with a deceptive marketing campaign that overstated the drug’s benefits...

To view the full article, register now.