Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

What We Heard At The FTC Hearings: Days 12 And 13

By Janis Kestenbaum, Barry Reingold and Alexandria Bradshaw November 28, 2018, 4:07 PM EST

Law360 (November 28, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- On Nov. 13 and 14, the Federal Trade Commission hearings on “Competition and Consumer Protection in the 21st Century” addressed algorithms, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics — with particular emphasis on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular