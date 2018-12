Ex-BigLaw Atty Dodges Prison For $9M Transfer Racket

Law360, New York (December 6, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- A former attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP on Thursday avoided prison time for operating an unlicensed money transfer business that funneled over $9 million...

