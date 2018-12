1st Circ. OKs 30-Day Auto Stay Limit For Repeat Ch. 13 Filers

Law360 (December 13, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- Debtors who find themselves in Chapter 13 bankruptcy twice within a year only get the benefits of the litigation-blocking automatic stay for 30 days on the second go-around, after which it...

To view the full article, register now.