Fresenius Gets Win In Suit Over Hospira Sedative Patents

Law360 (December 19, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has invalidated parts of two patents covering a “ready-to-use” version of Hospira Inc.’s sedation drug Precedex, opening the door for Fresenius Kabi USA LLC to potentially launch...

To view the full article, register now.