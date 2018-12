How 'AV 3.0' Changed The Autonomous Vehicle Game In 2018

Law360 (December 20, 2018, 12:43 PM EST) -- On Oct. 3, the U.S. Department of Transportation released its most significant 2018 guidance on the design, testing and deployment of driverless vehicles: "Preparing for the Future of Transportation: Automated Vehicles...

To view the full article, register now.