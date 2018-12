Barr Claimed Rules, Probes 'Grind Companies Into The Dust'

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- In past speeches and statements made public Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr complained that the Justice Department's overzealous enforcement and regulations have harmed U.S. companies, adding to the litany...

To view the full article, register now.