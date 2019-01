Odebrecht To Pay Eletrobras $42.7M Over Corruption Scheme

Law360 (January 2, 2019, 6:09 PM EST) -- Brazilian electricity company Eletrobras said Wednesday that Odebrecht SA will pay it and three affiliates a combined sum of nearly 161.9 million Brazilian reals ($42.7 million) as part of a corruption-related...

