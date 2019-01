Oslo Exchange Seeks Counterbids To Euronext Takeover Offer

Law360, London (January 4, 2019, 12:36 PM GMT) -- Norwegian stock exchange Oslo Bors VPS Holding said Friday it is inviting potential buyers to rival a €625 million ($713 million) cash offer for the company, which was tendered by Euronext NV...

