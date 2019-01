David's Bridal Secures Confirmation For $800M Del. Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (January 4, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- Wedding gown giant David’s Bridal Inc. secured an uncontested confirmation Friday for its $800 million Delaware Chapter 11 restructuring, just in time for what the retail chain described as the start...

To view the full article, register now.