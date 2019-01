Feds Urge Court To Trim Ex-Bankrate Exec's 5-Year Sentence

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- Prosecutors urged a Florida federal judge Thursday to shave over a year off an ex-Bankrate Inc. executive’s five-year sentence for his role in a $25 million fraudulent accounting scheme, praising his...

To view the full article, register now.