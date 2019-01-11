Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

10 Governance Challenges Health Care Systems Face In 2019

By Michael Peregrine January 11, 2019, 12:00 PM EST

Law360 (January 11, 2019, 12:00 PM EST) -- Health system boards should be prepared to address an exceptional number of significant, enterprise-level challenges that are expected to arise in 2019. Rapid industry consolidation, changing payment models, foreboding economic projections...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular