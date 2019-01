Mushroom Farms Escape Winn-Dixie Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- Supermarket chain Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. can’t include individual farms in its lawsuit accusing a mushroom-farming cooperative of anti-competitive practices, after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday that membership in the cooperative...

To view the full article, register now.