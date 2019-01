McConnell's In-Law Sees Time Run Out On PBGC Nomination

Law360 (January 9, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s brother-in-law will not be taking the reins of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. anytime soon, as President Trump’s nomination of the ex-businessman has expired due to...

To view the full article, register now.