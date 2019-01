Cambridge Analytica Owner Fined For Ignoring Data Request

Law360 (January 9, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s data protection regulator fined Cambridge Analytica's parent company £15,000 ($19,200) Wednesday for failing to hand over personal information requested by a U.S. academic suing the research firm over personal data it harvested...

