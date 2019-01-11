Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Cybersecurity's Developing Role In FCPA Compliance

By Ryan Rohlfsen, Patrick Reinikainen and Daniel Flaherty January 11, 2019, 12:49 PM EST

Law360 (January 11, 2019, 12:49 PM EST) -- While much attention has been paid to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein’s Nov. 29, 2018, revisions to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Corporate Enforcement Policy,[1] other remarks by Rosenstein and...
