Singapore Real Estate Co. Buys Development Biz In $8B Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- Singapore-based real estate company CapitaLand Ltd. on Monday said it has agreed to buy the holding companies of urban development business Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. Ltd. from Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. in a...

To view the full article, register now.