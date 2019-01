Teva Tries To Nix Investors' 'Defective' Price-Hike Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 7:23 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and its executives doubled down on their efforts to toss securities claims from investors, who say the drugmaker engaged in a price-hike scheme and misled them about...

To view the full article, register now.