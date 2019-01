Fried Frank Adds REIT Head, Tax Atty From Hogan Lovells

Law360 (January 16, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has brought on two real estate investment trust lawyers from Hogan Lovells, appointing one as the new head of its REIT practice while the...

To view the full article, register now.