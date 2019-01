BakerHostetler Adds Business Pro From Payne & Fears

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 9:21 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler announced Monday that it picked up a business and employment law veteran from Payne & Fears LLP, making him the latest addition to BakerHostetler’s Costa Mesa, California, office.



Daniel F....

To view the full article, register now.