Greatbatch Gets $22M In Redo Of Pacemaker Patent Trial

Law360, Wilmington (January 15, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Greatbatch Ltd. received a $22 million damages award Monday following a six-day trial in Delaware federal court over three pacemaker technology patents infringed by AVX Corp., replacing a...

