Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Dems Float $15 Federal Minimum Wage

By Braden Campbell

Law360 (January 16, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2024 while providing for subsequent increases tied to national wage growth and phasing out subminimum...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular