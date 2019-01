Revance Prices $100M Preapproved Offering Amid Shutdown

Law360 (January 17, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- Biotechnology company Revance Therapeutics said on Thursday that it has priced a $100 million follow-on offering by way of a preapproved U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that will allow the...

To view the full article, register now.