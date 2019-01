Feds Block 3 Countries' Eligibility For H-2A, H-2B Visas

Law360 (January 17, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is planning to strip the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia and the Philippines from eligibility for the H-2A and H-2B nonimmigrant visas for the rest of 2019, citing concerns over...

To view the full article, register now.