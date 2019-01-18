Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Deals Rumor Mill: Metro, Nexon, Acuris

By Benjamin Horney

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is gearing up to make an offer for German retailer Metro AG, Reuters reported on Friday. According to the report, the bid will be made via an...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular