Deals Rumor Mill: Fawaz Alhokair, Saudi Aramco, Colfax

Law360 (January 22, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- Saudi Arabian investment holding company Fawaz Alhokair Group has tapped Morgan Stanley and Moelis related to reignited plans to float its Arabian Centres malls unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. According to...

To view the full article, register now.