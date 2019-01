Bridgestone Unit Buys TomTom's Telematics Arm For €910M

Law360 (January 22, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- A European unit of Japanese auto parts maker Bridgestone Corp. on Tuesday said it agreed to buy navigation technology company TomTom’s telematics business for €910 million ($1.03 billion) in cash in...

