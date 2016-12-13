Ex-Pa. Magistrate Judge Gets 6½ Years For Money Laundering

Law360, Philadelphia (June 10, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A former Pennsylvania magistrate judge was sentenced to 78 months in prison Monday for agreeing to help launder $400,000 that undercover agents presented as proceeds from health care fraud and drug trafficking, following a lengthy hearing in which the disgraced jurist said he should have just walked away from corruption opportunities. Though the 6½-year term was less than the 108-month minimum prison sentence called for in John I. Waltman's plea agreement, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter emphasized that he'd been "abusing a sense of trust" given to him by the citizens of Bucks County, where he'd served for six years as...

