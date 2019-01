Stormy Daniels Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Trump Libel Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2019, 1:33 PM EST) -- Stormy Daniels launched an appeal at the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive her libel suit against President Donald Trump over his tweet about a "nonexistent man," arguing that a state...

