Aetna Wants Out Of Long-Term Disability Benefits ERISA Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- Aetna Life Insurance Co. urged a D.C. federal judge to set aside an ex-AARP employee’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging he was wrongly denied long-term disability benefits following a...

To view the full article, register now.