Barclays Attys Were Misled On Hidden Qatari Fees, Jury Told

Law360, London (January 24, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT) -- British prosecutors argued Thursday that Barclays' in-house counsel were misled into sanctioning a plot by four former directors who used advisory agreements with Qatari investors to hide additional fees they paid...

