Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Moving Toward Regional Investment Arbitration In Africa

By Laurence Shore, Justin Alexander Gambino and Federica Perinetti January 28, 2019, 10:21 AM EST

Law360 (January 28, 2019, 10:21 AM EST) -- Over the past two decades, the growth of foreign direct investment in Africa, driven by China’s global economic strategy, has prompted many African states to reconsider the direction of international investment...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular