Drug Return Co. Must Pay $94M Restitution In Fraud Case

Law360, Philadelphia (July 1, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ordered a drug return company to fork over $94 million in restitution and pay a $15 million fine after it was convicted alongside two former executives for stealing refunds it promised to customers including pharmacies and government agencies. In addition to fines and restitution leveled against Devos Ltd. for its conduct in the fraud case, U.S. District Judge Petrese Tucker sentenced the company's former CEO, Dean Volkes, to five years in prison for orchestrating a scheme to hoard refunds earned on behalf of customers through returning unused or expired medication to pharmaceutical companies. "This was a very...

