Law360's Pro Say: Unpacking Skadden's Ukraine Scandal

Law360 (January 25, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- This week on Law360's Pro Say podcast we discuss BigLaw powerhouse Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP agreeing to pay $4.6 million to settle U.S. Department of Justice allegations that...

To view the full article, register now.