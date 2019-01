Ex-Barclays Bosses Feared Being ‘Rumbled’ For Secret Fees

Law360, London (January 25, 2019, 7:29 PM GMT) -- Senior Barclays PLC bankers on trial for fraud over the bank's 2008 crisis-era fundraising feared being "rumbled," or found out, for allegedly paying secret fees to Qatar through sham advisory agreements...

