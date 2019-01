Chancery OKs Investor Books Probe In $1.3B Calgon Merger

Law360, Wilmington (January 28, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- A pension fund investment trust got a go-ahead late Friday for an investigation of Calgon Carbon Corp.'s $1.3 billion merger with Japan-based Kuraray Co. Ltd. in 2018, when a Delaware Chancery...

To view the full article, register now.