Savers Duped in 'Pensions Freedom' Con, Watchdog Warns

Law360, London (January 28, 2019, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Criminals exploited controversial reforms to retirement savings rules introduced by the government in 2015 to trick two savers out of at least £1 million ($1.3 million) each, the U.K. pensions regulator...

To view the full article, register now.