German Co. Loses 3 Patents As Suit Against J&J Backfires

Law360 (January 28, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit wasn’t infringing three of MorphoSys AG’s patents with its multiple myeloma drug Darzalex, and even if it had been, the patent claims aren’t enforceable, a Delaware...

To view the full article, register now.