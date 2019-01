Lender Can't Revive £32M Swaps Suit Against Grant Thornton

Law360, London (January 30, 2019, 3:21 PM GMT) -- An appeals court on Wednesday rejected Manchester Building Society's efforts to hold Grant Thornton liable for £32.7 million ($42 million) in losses suffered on hedges to the lender's mortgage portfolio, leading...

To view the full article, register now.