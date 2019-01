Paper Co. To Pay $20.5M, Drop Appeal In Wis. Superfund Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- The U.S Department of Justice has reached an agreement with P.H. Glatfelter Co. requiring the paper company to pay $20.5 million that will largely be used to pay for the cleanup...

To view the full article, register now.