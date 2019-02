Chubb Bound By $106M Faulty Well Judgment, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- The lessee of a Texas oil field told the Fifth Circuit on Thursday it should be allowed to collect a $106 million judgment from a well driller’s insurer, Chubb Ltd., saying...

To view the full article, register now.