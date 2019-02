Cyprus Sees $1.4B Arbitration Claim Over Failed Bank Nixed

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- Cyprus has defeated a $1.4 billion arbitration claim relating to the failure of FBME Bank Ltd., which was shuttered by Cypriot authorities amid money laundering concerns in 2014.



A three-member International...

To view the full article, register now.