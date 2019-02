9th Circ. Lifts Injunction On Ex-Paron Exec In CFTC Suit

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday partially reversed a 2013 California district court ruling on an investment firm’s use of sham promotional materials, supporting the $1.5 million fine the founder was ordered...

To view the full article, register now.