$12B ACA Reversal Like 'Lucy And The Football,' Justices Told

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 10:46 PM EST) -- Congress committed a brazen “bait and switch” by withholding $12 billion in promised Affordable Care Act funding, health insurers told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, urging review of a Federal...

To view the full article, register now.