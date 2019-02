11th Circ. Backs Sperm Bank’s Win In Sham-Donor Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday refused to revive a couple’s suit accusing a for-profit sperm bank of selling sperm without disclosing the donor’s education level and schizophrenia diagnosis, saying that while...

To view the full article, register now.